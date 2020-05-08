Sections
Home / India News / Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely

Air Force jet crashes in Punjab's SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely

“We got to know about the crash around 10:30 am,” said Alka Meena, senior SP.

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:16 IST

By Gagandeep Jassowal | Edited by: Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times

The pilot ejected from the plane before it crashed.

An Mig-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at Chuhadpur village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Friday, said Wazir Singh Khaira, superintendent of police, SBS Nagar.

“We got to know about the crash around 10:30 am,” said Alka Meena, senior SP.

The pilot ejected from the plane at Hoshiarpur district’s Rourki Khas village before the aircraft crashed. He is getting the required medical assistance, a senior official said.

According to reports, the aircraft crashed after it developed a technical snag. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of accident.



