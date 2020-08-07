Sections
Home / India News / Air India 737 overshoots runway, breaks apart in trying to land

Air India 737 overshoots runway, breaks apart in trying to land

The Boeing Co. 737 flight operated by Air India Ltd.’s overseas unit originated in Dubai, Arun Kumar, the head of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said by phone.

By Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bloomberg

The last fatal plane crash in India was in 2010, when an Air India Express Boeing Co. plane overshot the runway and burst into flames, killing 158 people. (ANI/Twitter)

An Air India Express plane with 195 passengers and crew aboard overshot the runway attempting to land at a southern Indian airport, breaking in two and coming to rest in a nearby valley.

It was scheduled to land in Kozhikode, in the southern state of Kerala. According to a playback on flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft circled the airport several times.

Further details weren’t immediately available.



The last fatal plane crash in India was in 2010, when an Air India Express Boeing Co. plane overshot the runway and burst into flames, killing 158 people. That was the first fatal crash of a passenger aircraft in India in a decade.

