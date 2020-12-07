Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh

Air India passengers will be eligible for a date change on tickets for flights from all Indian airports if they are unable to reach in time due to the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday (HT image)

Passengers who are unable to reach the airport in time for their flights on Tuesday due to the nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against the farm laws will not have to pay no-show charges and will be eligible for a free date change on confirmed tickets for flights from all Indian airports, Air India said on Monday.

“For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec, 2020 from any Indian Airport,” a statement issued by Air India read.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police shut some routes in view of the strike. Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders of the national Capital with Haryana were closed. National Highway-44 was also shut and commuters were suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. The Ghazipur border on NH-24 was also closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

Thousands of farmers protesting near the national Capital against the three farm laws - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - have demanded that these laws be repealed.

Parties like the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have supported the Bandh call.

As many as five rounds of talks between the government and the protesting farmers have been inconclusive as the agitating farmers seek complete withdrawal of the laws. The Centre, on the other hand, has agreed to ‘as many amendments’ as demanded by the farmers. “The farmers seemed like a divided lot with few convinced of laws and government’s intention to make amendments on their suggestions whereas there was a handful of those who remained adamant on the repeal of farm laws,” an official familiar with the developments told news agency ANI.

The next round of talks is set to take place on Wednesday.