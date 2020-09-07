Air India Express crash: Wife of killed co-pilot delivers baby boy

The wife of co-pilot Akhilesh Sharma, who was killed in Air India plane crash on August 7, has delivered a boy. Sharma died along with pilot Vasant Sathe when their aircraft, on Vande Bharat Mission from Dubai to bring stranded Indians home, overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport, breaking into two.

The family, living in Govind Nagar locality in Mathura had reason to smile after grieving for a month. According to a press release by Nayati Medicity, the hospital where the baby was delivered, “The baby boy, weighing 2.75 kilos, was born to Megha (28) at 3.16 pm at our hospital on Saturday. Both the baby and mother are fine and are likely to be discharged in the next two days. It was a full term delivery.”

“The past month has been extremely difficult for Megha. Our obstetrics & gynaecology team, led by Dr Preeti Bhadauria, had been counselling her and strictly monitoring the health of the foetus. We are like an extended family to Megha. It is a happy moment for everyone here today,” added the release.

In a statement, a family member said, “For us, the baby’s birth rekindles the happiness and joy that Akhilesh radiated in our lives. We are extremely happy and we know that Akhilesh is overjoyed wherever he is today.”