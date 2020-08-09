Sections
Home / India News / Air India Express pilot Captain Deepak Sathe’s mortal remains reach Mumbai

Air India Express pilot Captain Deepak Sathe’s mortal remains reach Mumbai

Captain Sathe was an ace pilot who had flown the Mig fighter jets when in Indian Air Force

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 16:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The parents of late Captain Deepak Sathe were paid a visit by Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (PTI Photo)

The mortal remains of crashed Air India Express flight’s commander pilot, Captain Deepak Sathe reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon in a cargo flight. Sathe’s family members have also arrived in Mumbai.

“The body was taken from the cargo terminal to Air India GSD Triangular plot building at around 3.10pm. The family has landed at T2 and is reaching the Air India building,” said authorities.

Captain Sathe’s co-pilot and first officer Captain Akhilesh Kumar was cremated earlier today in his home town of Mathura in the presence of his family and officials of Air India and Air India Express, who paid their respect to the departed soul.

Captain Sathe’s remains were flown to Mumbai from Cochin International Airport in Kerala



Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri had yesterday said that both the pilots operating the Air India Express flight that fell 35 ft into a valley after overshooting the runway in wet and rainy conditions at Karipur Airport in Kerala on Friday evening killing 18 people on board, were very experienced.

Also Read: Pilots’ move may have saved many, say experts

Deepak Vasant Sathe, a former IAF pilot, had 10,000 hours of flying experience on the Boeing 737 aircraft. He had flown 6,662 of these hours as the commander.

Aviation experts believe that casualties in the accident at Kozhikode airport were restricted to 18 because Sathe and Kumar decided to shut down the engines after touching down which was instrumental in ensuring that the aircraft did not catch fire.

A family member disclosed that Sathe had planned to pay a surprise visit to Nagpur to celebrate his mother’s 84th birthday on Saturday. He had last met his parents in March and was constantly in touch with them over the phone since then. They had last spoken a day before yesterday.

Also Read: Co-pilot Akhilesh Sharma’s wife is expecting a child

Captain Sathe was a former Wing Commander of the IAF and had served at the force’s flight-testing establishment. He is said to have survived an air crash in the early 1990s when he was in the Air Force.

Captain Sathe’s mother Neela and her husband Vasant Sathe, a retired colonel, live in Bharat Nagar locality of Nagpur.

