Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8

National carrier Air India on Wednesday opened bookings for those passengers who meet eligibility criteria and wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the United States on flights operating between May 8 to May 14, a statement from the airline said.

“We would like to inform all those who wish to travel from India to London, Singapore and select destinations in the USA on Air India flights operating between May 8 and May 14 to click on http://www.airindia.in/r1landingpage.htm for booking. Passengers are requested to read the eligibility criteria carefully as available on the link and proceed further for booking only if they meet the same,” the Air India statement read.

The flights scheduled for Thursday under the ‘Vande Bharat’ mission will ply from Kochi to Abu Dhabi, Delhi to Singapore and Calicut to Dubai.

The first scheduled flight under India’s massive ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to bring back stranded Indians from abroad is likely to be the one from New Delhi to Singapore on Thursday.

Following the proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which were released on Tuesday, Air India has tested its pilots and crew for Covid-19 and the results are expected by Thursday.

The Delhi-Singapore flight will be the first in the 64 ferry services which will be operated by the airline and its subsidiary Air India Express from May 8-14. It will also be the only one to be operated on Thursday, according to news agency IANS.

Earlier on Wednesday, Air India’s repatriation flights could not be operated as the crew members’ Covid-19 tests were not done on time, the airline said.

The ‘Vande Bharat’ mission plans to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs stated that a person who has an OCI card, or has held the citizenship of a foreign country, or held a valid visa of more than one year of that country, or had the green card of that country, can travel on the repatriation flight leaving India under the Vande Bharat mission.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. All scheduled commercial passenger flights; both domestic and international, have been suspended for the duration of the lockdown.