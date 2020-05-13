Sections
Home / India News / Air India partly seals Delhi’s Centaur hotel as crew tests Covid-19 positive

Air India partly seals Delhi’s Centaur hotel as crew tests Covid-19 positive

Last week, five pilots of Air India and a technician and a driver of the airline’s engineering wing tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai.

Updated: May 13, 2020 16:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Centaur hotel, near IGI Airport in New Delhi,. (HT PHOTO)

Air India has partly sealed its Centaur hotel in Delhi near the airport for sanitisation after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19 at a temporary facility there, officials said according to PTI.

Air India owns another Centaur hotel in Srinagar.

Last week, five pilots of Air India and a technician and a driver of the airline’s engineering wing tested positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai.

All the pilots operate Boeing 787 fleet and had flown to China before April 20.



The technician and the driver of Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) working for Reliance in their hangar at the Mumbai airport tested positive after they undertook the swab test on May 7.

Earlier in April, one of Air India’s cabin crew in one of the evacuation flights between Mumbai and Newark in the United States had tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Air India began a huge evacuation programme called Vande Bharat to bring back stranded Indians from the Maldives and Bangladesh and West Asian states like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia in the first phase of the exercise.

The government will operate 149 flights from 31 countries, including the US, Australia and France, during the second phase of the evacuation from May 16.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘To spur growth’: Nirmala Sitharaman on PM Modi’s Atamanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
May 13, 2020 16:35 IST
Live: MSME definition changed; investment limit, turnover size revised upwards
May 13, 2020 16:46 IST
In FM’s address, emphasis on ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’ as she explains term in 4 languages
May 13, 2020 16:48 IST
Play along the ground: Chappell on how he groomed Dhoni’s finishing skills
May 13, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor shares memories with mother Sridevi in special video
May 13, 2020 16:47 IST
Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, including MSMEs: Sitharaman
May 13, 2020 16:44 IST
Confident of Nepal playing in top-flight soon: Delhi Capitals’ Lamichhane
May 13, 2020 16:43 IST
Ten inmates test Covid-19 positive in Agra Central Jail, 102 others to be tested
May 13, 2020 16:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.