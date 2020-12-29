Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain

Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain

In a letter to its director of operations on Tuesday, the frontliners pointed out that Air India, from the beginning of the pandemic, has taken the lead on relief missions

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:39 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational photo. (AP)

Air India pilots have demanded the airline’s management provide them with details of the distinct phylogenetic cluster of Sars-CoV-2 that has been discovered in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a letter to its director of operations on Tuesday, the frontliners pointed out that Air India, from the beginning of the pandemic, has taken the lead on relief missions, ferrying essential cargo, and operating evacuation and repatriation flights across the globe. Therefore, the pilots require all the information that can be provided to them regarding the new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to health experts, the new variant can be transmitted 70% faster.

The letter read, “The company is duty-bound to procure and disseminate information pertaining to Covid-19. In this regard, we demand that the company procure information from the labs and promptly inform all pilots who have tested positive as well as pilots who may test positive in the future if they are infected with this deadlier variant of Sars-CoV-2.

“We demand this in the interest of the country, the frontline workers of Air India and their families to ensure that this deadlier lineage does not get a foothold into our homes and are hopeful that the company and the government will not hesitate in promptly providing this crucial information.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
by Neha LM Tripathi
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
by Ravinder Vasudeva
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
by Rajeev Jayaswal
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai

latest news

Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
French retailers seek aid as sales fail to recover from lockdown
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Karnataka govt aims to build medical college in every district, says K Sudhakar
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Tepania Eco-park becomes adventure spot for tourists in Tripura
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.