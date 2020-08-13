Sections
Home / India News / Air India pilots’ unions write to Hardeep Puri again for meeting over pay cuts

Air India pilots’ unions write to Hardeep Puri again for meeting over pay cuts

The letter flagged the pilots’ pay cuts and said that flight safety and the working conditions of the pilots of Air India group companies cannot be seen in isolation.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Air India staff at the funeral of Captain Deepak Sathe who died in the Air India Express flight crash in Kozhikode. (PTI)

Two pilots’ unions - Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG) – wrote to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday requesting him to convene an urgent meeting over flight safety and working conditions of pilots of Air India, Air India Express and Alliance Air.

The letter flagged the pilots’ pay cuts and said that flight safety and the working conditions of the pilots of Air India group companies cannot be seen in isolation in the background of the crash of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode on August 7.

“Pending the findings of the official investigations, may we highlight the fact that flight safety and the working conditions of the pilots of Air India group companies cannot be seen in isolation. The recently imposed policies implemented by the Air India Board imposing steep, disproportionate and retrospective pay cuts specifically targeting pilots across Air India as well as Air India Express and Alliance Air are one such example,” the letter said.

It is the third time since July 27 that the pilots have sought a meeting with Puri.



The two unions cautioned that burdening frontline workers with massive pay cuts to safeguard the senior management was “undesirable”.

“Our pilots are constantly facing the challenges of Covid- 19, monsoon weather, ill designed Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), several extensions and dispensations given by the DGCA. Trying to burden the frontline workers with massive pay cuts to safeguard the salaries and perks of senior management add an extra undesirable dimension to the equation.”

The unions had earlier written to Puri on July 27 and August 1 seeking a meeting to discuss pay cuts which they say are unfair and discriminatory.

“Aviation policy makers are creating a caustic work environment without any reproach or consequence. It is paramount that the safety of the travelling public is not compromised. In this you are our singular hope,” the letter said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus pandemic makes birth more lonely for women in Peru
Aug 13, 2020 19:21 IST
Large parts of country likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during next 2-3 days: IMD
Aug 13, 2020 19:20 IST
21.07 lakh people travelled domestically by air this July, 82.3% lower than July 2019
Aug 13, 2020 19:13 IST
Bombay HC grants bail to juvenile sentenced for raping a minor on grounds that his future might be ruined
Aug 13, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.