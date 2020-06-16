Air India security officer succumbs to Covid-19

The security officer was supposed to fly on Vande Bharat missions before he tested positive for coronavirus. Photo) (ANI Photo)

A 55 year old security official employed with Air India succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday after fighting a long battle against the virus.

Leela Dhar Joshi tested positive for Covid-19 on May 25 during his pre-medical test done before clearance to operate the Vande Bharat mission to repatriate Indians stranded in foreign countries. The officer was supposed to be on flights AI 1969 and AI 1970 on the Delhi- Cairo - Delhi sector on May 29.

Joshi was admitted to BL Kapoor hospital in New Delhi, a day after he was found to be positive. Senior officials of the national carrier said that the officer was on ventilator for the last few days before his passing.

The officer breathed his last on Monday and his body was released from the hospital on Tuesday morning, following which his cremation rituals were completed.

The airline official quoted above said, “The 55 year old officer was down with fever and had applied for leave when he was posted in the cargo section. His leaves were however not approved by his seniors.”

A comment from Air India was awaited at the time of the filing of the report.

A couple of days ago on Sunday, a 42-year old passenger onboard Air India’s AI 906 flight from Lagos in Nigeria headed to Mumbai had died onboard.

Earlier on June 5, a 58-year-old Air India pilot, who retired in April this year, died due to suspected Covid-19 infection.

On May 31, an Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow with no passenger on-board was asked to return midway after it was realised that one of the pilots of the plane had tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in May, Air India’s Delhi office was sealed after one of the staff members tested positive for Covid-19.