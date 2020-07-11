Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Air India terminates 200 cabin crew members, refuses withdrawal of resignations of 50 pilots

Air India terminates 200 cabin crew members, refuses withdrawal of resignations of 50 pilots

National carrier, Air India (AI), has terminated 200 of its cabin crew, and refused to accept the withdrawal of resignations of 50 pilots amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak that has roiled the civil aviation sector.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 21:32 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Mumbai

AI has had around 4,000 cabin crew and 1,800 pilots on its rolls until April. (File photo)

National carrier, Air India (AI), has terminated 200 of its cabin crew, and refused to accept the withdrawal of resignations of 50 pilots amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak that has roiled the civil aviation sector.

These 200 cabin crew were recently inducted in the airline on a contractual basis.

AI has had around 4,000 cabin crew and 1,800 pilots on its rolls until April.

The 50 AI pilots had resigned from the airline after securing jobs in private airlines before the pandemic struck India.



Their job offers were withdrawn because the Covid-19-induced lockdown restrictions led to the suspension of domestic and international flights since end-March and adversely impacted the civil aviation sector.

The domestic flights have since resumed limited operations.

The 50 AI pilots wanted to withdraw their resignations, but the national carrier’s management turned down their proposal and asked them to serve out their notice period.

The decision was taken after the AI management met representatives of the pilots’ unions met on Wednesday (July 8).

A senior airline pilot said, “The management needs to look at these employees with some compassion amid these hard times.”

Earlier, HT had reported in May that the wide-body (Boeing) pilots union, Indian Pilots Guild (IPG), the narrow-body (Airbus) pilots union, Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), had questioned AI authorities about the measures taken while operating cargo flights during lockdown restrictions to ensure the generation of maximum revenue.

On July 6 (Monday), the unions wrote a letter to Rajiv Bansal, the interim chairman-cum-managing director (CMD), urging the management to ensure that a fixed percentage is cut from an employee’s salary based on the income and also implement a monthly leave without pay (LWP) for all the staff because of truncated operations due to the viral outbreak.

The unions also demanded that 25% of their pending dues be cleared immediately and they are allowed to quit their jobs with immediate effect in case the LWP is not implemented for all the employees.

A senior airline official said layoffs were a new normal because the pandemic has heightened AI woes.

“The letter has set things in motion. The heads of departments have failed to tackle the situation and stand up for the employees, who have been asked to leave,” the official added.

“The crisis has deepened because a limited number of flights are operating due to the pandemic. The management needs to study the non-operating and operating departments and reduce the workforce accordingly amid an acute cash crunch,” said a retired AI official.

AI spokesperson, however, refused to comment on the stand-off between the employees and the management.

“These are internal issues on which we won’t like to make any comment,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Containment zones increase in Bengal with highest single-day spike of 1,344 new Covid-19 cases
Jul 11, 2020 22:03 IST
Fund-starved MC puts Chandigarh’s first pet dog park on hold
Jul 11, 2020 22:02 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Two key accused including Swapna Suresh held in Bangalore
Jul 11, 2020 22:09 IST
Liverpool’s home winning streak ends in draw with Burnley
Jul 11, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.