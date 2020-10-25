Sections
Air pollution levels 'very poor' in northwest India, may improve marginally

Air pollution levels ‘very poor’ in northwest India, may improve marginally

Though wind speed continues to be north-westerly, wind speed improved marginally on Saturday which didn’t allow pollution levels to deteriorate to “severe” category

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:46 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Air pollution near Supreme Court on Tilak Marg in New Delhi on October 22. (Arvind Yadav/HT file)

Air pollution levels remained in “very poor” category on Sunday morning in most parts of northwest India. Scientists at air quality early warning system under ministry of earth sciences are expecting air pollution levels to improve marginally after wind speed improved on Saturday.

Ambala, Baghpat, Bahadurgarh, Bhatinda, Bulandshahr, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurugram were all in “very poor” category. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 353, also in very poor category. Though wind direction continues to be north-westerly, its speed improved marginally on Saturday which didn’t allow pollution levels to deteriorate to “severe” category. “Wind speed is ranging from 8 to 12 kmph which can aid in dispersion of pollutants. We don’t expect pollution levels to deteriorate further in the next two days. It may marginally improve because our models are showing better ventilation till Monday,” said Vijay Soni, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also read: Pollution tracks rising fire graph

Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from the remaining parts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and the entire North Arabian sea and from some parts of Odisha, north Maharashtra, Central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and from the entire country in the subsequent two days. This will lead to mostly dry weather across the country except peninsular India.

“With likely setting in of north-easterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and extreme south, peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 28. Simultaneously, the northeast Monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala around October 28,” IMD said in its Sunday bulletin. The normal date for monsoon withdrawal is October 15.

