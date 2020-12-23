Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Air Quality Commission directs switching over of all industries in Delhi to PNG

Air Quality Commission directs switching over of all industries in Delhi to PNG

The IGL, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi government were also asked to work in close coordination with the industrial units.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 06:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

DPCC was also directed to inspect and identify the industries using unapproved fuels and to take stringent penal action in case of non-compliance. (AP representative image)

The Commission of Air Quality Management on Tuesday stressed the need to switching over of all industries in Delhi NCR to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) while adding that the industrial sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution here.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas reviewed the progress of switching over of industries operating in Delhi to PNG during a meeting, which was attended by representatives of the city government, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

According to the statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, about 1,644 of industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas here had been identified to switch over to PNG. Though a sizable number of industries are using PNG, the Commission stressed the need to switch over to PNG by all identified industries in Delhi.

The IGL, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi government were also asked to work in close coordination with the industrial units so as to target the completion of infrastructure work and switch over to PNG by January 31, 2021.

DPCC was also directed to inspect and identify the industries using unapproved fuels and to take stringent penal action in case of non-compliance, the statement added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
New Covid strain may be in India already: Experts
by Anonna Dutt
Wistron violence: Lessons for Indian manufacturing
by Roshan Kishore
Love or ‘jihad’? A consent dilemma
by Dhrubo Jyoti and Rohit K Singh

latest news

‘Australia won’t give spicy wickets, they know Bumrah, Ashwin can take 20’
by hindustantimes.com
Farmers’ protest day 28: Decision on further talks with Centre today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Donald Trump must blame Russia for cyber attack on US, says Joe Biden
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Man City, 2nd-division Brentford into cup semis in England
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.