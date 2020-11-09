Air quality deteriorating, UP to comply with NGT orders on firecrackers

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is going to comply with the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding firecrackers on Diwali, state’s additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi said on Monday.

“The NGT order is a detailed one.The air quality is deteriorating and steps have to be taken to address the issue,” he said. He also said”green crackers” would be sold and promoted.

While Meerut has imposed a ban on firecrackers, Lucknow has banned certain categories of firecrackers.

Agra additional magistrate Ajay Tiwari confirmed that bursting of firecrackers will not be allowed.“Instructions have already been issued to all police stations to initiate strong action against storage of firecrackers or their bursting,” he said.

“We are awaiting government orders but till then, no fresh license for sale of firecrackers is being issued. All renewals too are on hold and so is the practice of issuing temporary license,” said Agra district magistrate Prabhu Nath Singh.

Among the firecrackers banned in Lucknow are the most preferred ‘ladis’ or ‘chatai’ (cracker series) and similar high decibel crackers. “Sale of only those crackers that are in compliance with the Supreme Court order would be allowed,” said Naveen Arora, joint commissioner of police (JCP), Law and Order (LO), Police Commissionarate Lucknow.

Also, the Lucknow district administration has defined a time slot for Diwali and other festivals, including Gurupurab and Christmas, when firecrackers can be burst. “On festivals like Diwali and Gurupurab, fireworks would be allowed only between 8pm and 10pm. On Christmas and New Year’s Eve, fireworks may start from 11.55pm and go on till 12.30am, the guidelines said.

In addition, the district administration has defined ‘No Cracker Zones’ in the city, including hospital, nursing homes, educational institutes, court and zoological gardens.