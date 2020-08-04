Sections
Home / India News / Aircraft on AMU campus appears on online sale list; Proctor says it is fake

Aircraft on AMU campus appears on online sale list; Proctor says it is fake

The aircraft installed at the university in 2009 as a symbol of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was listed on OLX for sale for Rs 999,99,999 on August 3.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Aligarh Uttar Pradesh

As soon as the information started spreading on social media, the post was deleted from the website. (HT photo)

An IAF aircraft installed on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here was shown listed on online website OLX with a sale price of over Rs 9 crore on Monday. However, university authorities have clarified that the post on the website is false and is an attempt to defame the institution.

“The post on OLX about the sale of aircraft installed in the campus is wrong. University has not taken any step to auction or sell it. We are looking into the matter. It’s an attempt to defame the university,” said Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor.

However, as soon as the information started spreading on social media, the post was deleted from the website.



