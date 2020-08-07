Sections
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened

The flight was carrying 191 people on board from Dubai.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The plane shot the runway and fell into a valley (Sourced Photo)

An Air India Express aircraft with 191 people on board, including crew members, from Dubai has crashed at the runway at Calicut airport in Kerala on Friday resulting in at least two deaths including that of one pilot of the aircraft, according to preliminary reports received.

At least 40 passengers have received injuries in the mishap which took place after the plane overshot the runway while landing at around 7;48 pm on Friday night. BJP leader from the state KJ Alphons tweeted to say that all passengers had been evacuated. Here is some information on how the incident took place.

1. The accident happened when the flight carrying 191 passengers overshot the runway while landing at Kozhikkode airport.

2. Initial reports say the plane overshot the runway due to rainy conditions and broke into two parts. The front portion of the aircraft was also damaged completely. The plane had landed on Runway 10 and continued running to the end of the runway and fell into a valley.

3. Civil aviation regulator DGCA said the visibility at the airport was around 2000 meters at the time of the incident and the airport was witnessing heavy rains and the plane fell into a 30 feet deep gorge in the valley.

4. Kozhikkode airport is a tabletop airport just like the one at Mangaluru, which had witnessed a horrific air crash in 2010

