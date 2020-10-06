Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Aircrafts including Rafale, Mig-29 and Sukhoi-30 take part in IAF Day parade rehearsal

Aircrafts including Rafale, Mig-29 and Sukhoi-30 take part in IAF Day parade rehearsal

The 88th IAF day will be observed on October 8. It is celebrated every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force. The IAF was established in 1932.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 16:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Air Force's Rafale jet flies past during a full dress rehearsal for the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations, at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (PTI)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday conducted a full dress rehearsal ahead of the IAF day. The highlight of the rehearsal were the newly-inducted Rafale fighter jets which participated in the event at the force’s Hindon base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The 88th IAF day will be observed on October 8. It is celebrated every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force. The IAF was established in 1932.

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21, and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were also part of the rehearsal. IAF’s helicopter fleet like Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and Apache performed flypast during the rehearsal.

A total of 56 aircraft, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircraft, will fly during the parade.

Suryakiran aerobatic team and Sarang aerobatic team were also part of the flypast.

In a major boost to India’s air force power, five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10. The jets are operating in the Ladakh region amid the tense standoff with neighbouring China over the border row.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nitish Kumar is the leader’: BJP’s harsh rebuttal to Chirag Paswan claim
Oct 06, 2020 16:25 IST
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 15:04 IST
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Oct 06, 2020 11:15 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez
Oct 06, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Bhima Koregaon Commission gets 7th extension; to submit reort before December 31
Oct 06, 2020 16:27 IST
Govt removes export curbs on N-95 masks
Oct 06, 2020 16:26 IST
Aircrafts including Rafale take part in IAF Day parade rehearsal
Oct 06, 2020 16:25 IST
GST Council cannot stop 21 states from borrowing against future cess receipts
Oct 06, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.