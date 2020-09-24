Sections
Airlines can decide baggage limitations for domestic flights, says civil aviation ministry

Since domestic flights resumed operations on May 25, only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger has been allowed.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aircraft stand at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (Photographer: T. Narayan/Bloomberg)

The Ministry of civil aviation on Thursday issued revised guidelines for domestic air travel, giving airlines permission to decide baggage limitation as per their respective policies.

“The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from concerned stakeholders. Considering the convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to amend the existing provisions in this regard and baggage limitation would be as per the airlines’ policies,” the ministry noted in an official order.

When domestic flight resumed operations from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, the ministry had allowed only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger.

Currently, airlines have been allowed to operate not more than 60% of their pre-Covid domestic flights.

International flights, meanwhile, have been under suspension since March 22. Only flights under the Vande Bharat mission and air transport bubbles are operating.

(With agency inputs)

