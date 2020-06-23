Ajit Pawar says there could a sharp rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar also urged the public to boycott Chinese-made goods amid a violent stand-off along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead. (HT Photo)

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday hinted that there could be a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in July and August.

He urged the public to be extra cautious while stepping out of their homes, as the next two months would be a challenge while reminding them to strictly follow the social distancing norms amid the healthcare crisis.

“It’s been more than three months since Maharashtra is grappling with the viral outbreak. July and August are likely to be more difficult. If people don’t take enough precautions, then we will be inviting more trouble. I appeal to the public to follow all norms such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, etc. We’ll face the consequences, if there’s any laxity,” Pawar said while speaking to media persons at the headquarters of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in south Mumbai.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths in the country at 1,35,796 and 6,283, respectively.

Pawar also urged the public to boycott Chinese-made goods amid a violent stand-off along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15 that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

“Action must be initiated against such a country (China). I’d urge the public to boycott the goods manufactured by Chinese firms. China will be shown the place, if India, a country of over 1.35 billion people, starts boycotting Chinese goods,” said Pawar, who holds the finance ministry portfolio in the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai had said in a statement that the Maha Vikas Aghadi – a three-party coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress – has decided to temporarily put on hold the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 5,020 crore recently signed with three Chinese companies.

The MoUs with three Chinese firms are worth Rs 5,020 crore, including Hengli Group (Rs 250 crore), Great Wall Motors (Rs 3,770 crore) and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, a joint venture with Foton (Rs 1,000 crore).

“We have decided to put the MoUs signed with the three Chinese firms, worth Rs 5,020 crore, on hold. However, this doesn’t mean that they have been cancelled. We will be waiting for a clear policy from the Central government on this issue,” Desai had said in a statement.