Home / India News / Ajit Pawar welcomes ex-BJP leader Khadse in NCP

Ajit Pawar welcomes ex-BJP leader Khadse in NCP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s comments came amid media reports that his absence at a party event to induct Khadse indicated he was unhappy over the development.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mumbai

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse joins the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the presence of the party chief Sharad Pawar and party leader Anil Deshmukh, at NCP office in Mumbai, Friday, October 23, 2020. (PTI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday welcomed former BJP leader Eknath Khadses induction into the NCP, saying his entry will energise the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Taking to Twitter, Ajit Pawar said Khadse’s leadership will help expand the party in the Khandesh region (north (Maharashtra) and also in other parts of the state.

Khadse (68) hails from Jalgaon district of Khandesh.

Ajit Pawar’s comments came amid media reports that his absence at a party event to induct Khadse indicated he was unhappy over the development.



NCP chief Sharad Pawar himself trashed the reports earlier in the day after Khadse and his daughter Rohini joined the NCP.

Ajit Pawar has been in home quarantine as a precautionary measure though he has tested negative for Covid-19.

“I welcome the state’s senior leader honourable Mr Eknathrao ji Khadse saheb in NCP from the bottom of my heart. Khadse saheb and Rohini Taais entry into the NCP will definitely energise the party,” Ajit Pawar tweeted in Marathi.

He also said that the seniority and experience of those who joined the NCP with Khadse will definitely be respected in the NCP.

Khadse quit the BJP on Wednesday.

