Akhilesh Yadav seeks reservation proportional to population of castes, accuses BJP of seeking to divide backward classes

Akhilesh Yadav was talking to reporters in Chitrakoot upon his arrival for an SP training camp in Bundelkhand

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:35 IST

By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times Kanpur

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has sought reservation proportional to the population of various castes while accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of seeking to divide backward classes.

“The BJP government is trying to divide the other backward classes (OBCs) under backward and most backward categories. As per chief minister Yogi Adityanath, only one caste was getting the benefit of reservation,” he told reporters in Chitrakoot upon his arrival in Bundelkhand to participate in an SP training camp.

He called BJP a party of liars and said Adityanath has not given any new project to Chitrakoot. Yadav added Adityanath has only changed the names of his previous SP government schemes to claim the credit.

“This airstrip where I am standing was built when my father [Mulayam Singh Yadav] was the chief minister.”

Yadav said the government has no concrete Covid-19 vaccination plan and added it should tell the poor when would they get the vaccine. He criticised the government over the law-and-order situation. He added women were unsafe and crimes against them have increased while citing the Badaun rape and murder.

Yadav insisted the SP would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with smaller parties.

