Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside his house; over hundred SP workers protesting against farm laws arrested

Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside his house; over hundred SP workers protesting against farm laws arrested

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sit-in protest outside his residence in Lucknow after he was stopped from going to Kannauj to lead a farmers’...

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 13:32 IST

By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Lucknow

(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sit-in protest outside his residence in Lucknow after he was stopped from going to Kannauj to lead a farmers’ protest. Meanwhile, more than hundreds of workers of the party, who continued with their protest against the Centre’s three farm laws enacted earlier this year, were arrested in Kannauj.

Yadav also wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla over the protests asking him to step in. “Apart from being a Lok Sabha member and Samajwadi Party national president, I had fulfilled my constitutional duty as UP chief minister. There was a pre-announced programme of mine in Kannauj in support of farmers. All preparations were in place. But on the instructions of the UP government, I was prevented from going to Kannauj,” he said.

Follow latest updates on farmers protest here

He added that a heavy police force has been deployed at his house on Vikramaditya Marg. “The police even took my vehicle under their control. This undemocratic behaviour of the state government is not only an infringement of my rights as a citizen but also of special privileges as an LS member. Kindly interfere so that my right to my democratic duties is restored,” Yadav wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna outside home; over hundred SP workers held
Dec 07, 2020 13:32 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 12:17 IST
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Dec 07, 2020 10:03 IST

latest news

Study reveals sweetened beverages affect cardio-metabolic health
Dec 07, 2020 13:42 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments to laws with farmers before talks
Dec 07, 2020 13:38 IST
Australia’s ‘black summer’ bushfires killed. harmed over 60k koalas: WWF
Dec 07, 2020 13:40 IST
Green unbeaten on 114; Australia A leads India A by 39 runs
Dec 07, 2020 13:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.