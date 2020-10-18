Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav starts preparations to take on incumbent govt in 2022 polls

Akhilesh Yadav starts preparations to take on incumbent govt in 2022 polls

Akhilesh Yadav prepares roadmap for 2022 State Elections with renewed emphasis on strengthening the organisation up to the block and booth level

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:22 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Uttar Pradesh

The party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav has instructed party workers and leaders to carry out intensive public relations starting from now (PTI)

Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has started preparations for the Assembly elections in 2022.

Applications are being invited by the Samajwadi Party from potential candidates for the State Assembly Elections of 2022. Which will be taken from October 19 2020, said party chief spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary.

The last date for applying is January 26 2021. Applications will be submitted to the State headquarters, 19 Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow. Candidates’ applications will not be taken from the constituencies where the assembly by-elections are being held and from the constituencies of the current Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Right now the emphasis of Samajwadi Party is on strengthening the organisation up to the block and booth level. The party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav has instructed party workers and leaders to carry out intensive public relations starting from now.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
Oct 18, 2020 21:19 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
Oct 19, 2020 00:42 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Oct 18, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

RR Predicted XI against CSK: Smith to make a change in bowling department
Oct 19, 2020 00:53 IST
Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Oct 19, 2020 00:48 IST
15-year-old raped in UP, accused arrested
Oct 19, 2020 00:39 IST
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Oct 19, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.