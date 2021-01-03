Sections
Akhilesh Yadav urges Centre to not treat vaccination programme like 'cosmetic event'

Akhilesh Yadav urges Centre to not treat vaccination programme like ‘cosmetic event’

Yadav stirred up controversy on Saturday when he said that he could not trust the BJP government’s vaccine and that he would not be taking it. His remarks have drawn criticism not only from BJP leaders but from leaders of other parties as well.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 16:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yadav also said that the process should commence only after making concrete arrangements. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav said that the coronavirus vaccination programme was a sensitive process and the Centre should not treat it like a ‘sajaawati-dikhaawati’ (cosmetic) event. He also said that the process should commence only after making concrete arrangements.

“I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” the SP president said. He went on to accuse the government of trying to ward off the virus by clanging plates, clapping, and hovering helicopters over hospitals.

Madhya Pradesh home minister slammed Yadav for his comments, questioning how he could listen to the country when he did not even listen to his father or uncle.



“We can’t even call him a misled youth. When he never listened to his uncle or father, why would he listen to the country? This is a policy of appeasement. It’s not good to spread rumour about vaccine,” Mishra said.

Reacting to the SP leader’s remarks, Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted that he would ‘happily get’ a vaccine when it becomes available, and that it belongs to no political party.

“I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes I’ll happily roll up my sleeve & get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive & if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up,” he said. “The more people that get vaccinated the better it will be for the country & the economy. No vaccine belongs to any political party, they belong to humanity & the sooner we get vulnerable people vaccinated the better,” he added.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the vaccines of Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency authorization earlier today.

