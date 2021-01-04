Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Alappuzha, Kottayam in Kerala on high alert after bird flu cases detected

Alappuzha, Kottayam in Kerala on high alert after bird flu cases detected

Bird flu, also known as avian flu, is a variety of influenza caused by a virus in birds. It can spread to humans and can trigger a person to person transmission, experts say.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:50 IST

By Ramesh Babu, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Fresh cases were detected after ducks started dying in large numbers, said Alappuzha district veterinary officer K Lekha. (HT File photo)

Two districts in Kerala, Alappuzha and Kottayam, have been put on high alert after bird flu cases have been confirmed in ducks, said state animal husbandry minister K Raju. He said at least 50,000 ducks will be culled to check the spread of the virus and the government will compensate farmers.

Fresh cases were detected after ducks started dying in large numbers, said Alappuzha district veterinary officer K Lekha. Later tests at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the presence of the virus in dead birds. The minister has called a meeting tomorrow to coordinate steps to contain the outbreak.

In 2016, bird flu was reported in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts and at least 2 lakh chicken and ducks were culled to control the outbreak. Highly contagious vet experts said all rearing birds in the vicinity will have to be culled to contain the disease. In the two districts, chicken prices have plummeted after the news surfaced.

Bird flu, also known as avian flu, is a variety of influenza caused by a virus in birds. It can spread to humans and can trigger a person to person transmission, experts say. There are many varieties of viruses and H7N9 is considered dangerous among them, they say. According to the World Health Organization, there are many subtypes of avian influenza virus and only some of them will be dangerous to humans. Winged guests are reported to be the main carriers of the virus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
by Shishir Gupta
Govt, farmers’ talks over agri laws underway, both sides hope up for positive solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
by Surendra P Gangan

latest news

Inspiring many more women, Ajanta Mahapatra is on her way to a world tour
South Korea to cut railway CO2 emissions by replacing diesel trains by 2029
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina and Abhinav fight, he accuses her of doing ‘drama’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Did Ishaan just make relationship with Ananya Instagram official?
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.