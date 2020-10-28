Sections
Home / India News / Alka Rai writes to Priyanka Gandhi, accuses Punjab govt. of protecting husband’s killer

Alka Rai writes to Priyanka Gandhi, accuses Punjab govt. of protecting husband’s killer

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:08 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Lucknow

Rai said that she has been fighting for justice for the past 14 years (PTI)

Alka Rai, wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005, wrote an emotional letter to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and accused the Punjab government of giving protection to accused Mukhtar Ansari.

“Your party and your government in Punjab is giving protection to Mukhtar Ansari. He is being summoned by various courts in Uttar Pradesh but Punjab government is not ready to send him. No one would believe that it is being done without your information and Rahul. Mukhtar Ansari is a criminal,” Rai, who is BJP MLA from Ghazipur stated.

Citing media reports, she said that when Uttar Pradesh Police vehicles went to take him then Punjab government gave him 3-month bed rest to save him.

Rai said that she has been fighting for justice for the past 14 years. She further asked that she is waiting for Ansari to be punished for his crimes



As per the media reports, the BSP MLA has been lodged in different jails of Punjab since January 2019 when he was produced there in a local court on production on a complaint of extortion lodged by a local builder.

In 2019, a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others in the murder case.

Krishnanand Rai was gunned down in 2005, along with six other party workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

