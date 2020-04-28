Sections
All cops on Covid-19 lockdown duty to be tested, says Chhattisgarh Police chief

Some 72,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state to enforce the Covid-19 lockdown.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 07:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses a special video conference on Covid-19 pandemic in Raipur earlier this month. (ANI Photo)

All police personnel on duty during the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak in Chhattisgarh will be tested in a phased manner, the state’s police chief has said.

Chhattisgarh’s Director General of Police DM Awasthi issued a letter on Monday in this regard to all the concerned officers of the state.

As per the police chief’s instructions to Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), the tests should be done in a phased manner and those above the age of 45, with diabetes, heart ailments etc, should be tested first.

“Police have been in the frontline enforcing the lockdown in the state and hence they should be tested as a precautionary measure after consulting the respective district health officer,” an official posted in police headquarters said about the contents of the letter.



Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 28,380 on Monday and the death toll rose to 886, registering a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

There has been a spike of 1,463 cases since Sunday evening. Chhattisgarh has 37 Covid-19 cases.

The number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 21,132, while 6,361 people have recovered, the ministry said.

