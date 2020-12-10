All-faith prayer marks foundation stone-laying ceremony of new Parliament building

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building at an event on Thursday that was attended by leaders from various political parties, Cabinet ministers and ambassadors of different countries, an all-faith religious prayer was held to mark the ceremony. The bhoomi pujan in which PM Modi also took part was performed by pujaris from the Sringeri Math Karnataka.

Tata Trusts’ chairman Ratan Tata, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and various religious leaders were also present at the event.

Among other leaders, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign envoys and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the ceremony.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “In the last six years, PM Modi laid the foundation of a modern, strong, prosperous and self-reliant India with the inclusion of our proud history. In this continuation, today is a very important day.”

To be built on an area of 64,500 square metres, the new Parliament building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.

At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

(With agency inputs)