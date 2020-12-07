‘All is well’: Tripura BJP in-charge says nothing’s amiss after party activists raise anti-Biplab slogans

Differences in Tripura’s Bharatiya Janata Party seemed to have escalated after a large group of party workers raised their voice to replace chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb with arrival of Vinod Sonkar as party’s state observer for the first time.

Even as the workers raised the slogan “Biplab hatao, BJP bachao” on Sunday at State Guest House in Agartala, Sonkar ruled out any difference in the party claiming “all is well”.

In his two-day visit, Sonkar met with legislators, members of parliament, top leaders and, obviously, with Biplab Kumar Deb.

“Our party is an organization of karyakartas (workers). Our prime thought is to listen to them with respect. As the state has no prabhari (observer) for a long time, people could not say what they want to say. There is no grievance in any of them. All is well. I will speak with everyone, but it is not possible in one go,” he told the media persons before leaving the state.

“Excitement was noticed to meet the prabhari. This shows that the foundation of BJP is very strong in the state,” he said.

Earlier in 2018, Sonkar visited the state as the party’s SC Morcha in-charge.

The party workers who raised slogan against Biplab Deb could not be identified as they declined to speak to media.

In October this year, a group of BJP legislators, led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman, visited New Delhi and met party president Dr JP Nadda to discuss organizational matters and political scenario of the state and not to complain against anyone, as told by them earlier.

No reaction was available from the dissident legislators regarding the recent anti-Biplab protest during Sonkar’s visit.