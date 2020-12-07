Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘All is well’: Tripura BJP in-charge says nothing’s amiss after party activists raise anti-Biplab slogans

‘All is well’: Tripura BJP in-charge says nothing’s amiss after party activists raise anti-Biplab slogans

Even as the workers raised the slogan “Biplab hatao, BJP bachao” on Sunday at State Guest House in Agartala, Sonkar ruled out any difference in the party claiming “all is well”.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 18:23 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Agartala

File photo: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)

Differences in Tripura’s Bharatiya Janata Party seemed to have escalated after a large group of party workers raised their voice to replace chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb with arrival of Vinod Sonkar as party’s state observer for the first time.

Even as the workers raised the slogan “Biplab hatao, BJP bachao” on Sunday at State Guest House in Agartala, Sonkar ruled out any difference in the party claiming “all is well”.

In his two-day visit, Sonkar met with legislators, members of parliament, top leaders and, obviously, with Biplab Kumar Deb.

“Our party is an organization of karyakartas (workers). Our prime thought is to listen to them with respect. As the state has no prabhari (observer) for a long time, people could not say what they want to say. There is no grievance in any of them. All is well. I will speak with everyone, but it is not possible in one go,” he told the media persons before leaving the state.



“Excitement was noticed to meet the prabhari. This shows that the foundation of BJP is very strong in the state,” he said.

Earlier in 2018, Sonkar visited the state as the party’s SC Morcha in-charge.

Also read: ‘Can’t build new century with old laws’ - PM Modi amid farmers’ protest

The party workers who raised slogan against Biplab Deb could not be identified as they declined to speak to media.

In October this year, a group of BJP legislators, led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman, visited New Delhi and met party president Dr JP Nadda to discuss organizational matters and political scenario of the state and not to complain against anyone, as told by them earlier.

No reaction was available from the dissident legislators regarding the recent anti-Biplab protest during Sonkar’s visit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Dec 07, 2020 18:17 IST
Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Dec 07, 2020 17:10 IST
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Dec 07, 2020 17:42 IST
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
Dec 07, 2020 18:20 IST

latest news

Assam clamps Section 144 along Indo-Bangla border in Cachar district
Dec 07, 2020 18:15 IST
Athletes march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to return awards
Dec 07, 2020 18:12 IST
Gauri Khan does bridal fashion in throwback pic. See here
Dec 07, 2020 18:09 IST
Prince William and Kate begin UK tour to thank workers for Covid efforts
Dec 07, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.