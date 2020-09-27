Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir also asked the chief minister to repeal amendments that the Congress government had made to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in 2017.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 04:15 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Ludhiana/Patiala

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing party workers at Gurdwara Bhadurgarh Sahib in Patiala, Punjab on Saturday. (Bharat Bhushan/HT File Photo )

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday urged all political parties and farmer unions to unite against the Central government.

Sukhbir was in Ludhiana to mobilise party workers for the October 1 protest march against farm bills, which would commence from all three holy Takhts in the state and culminate at Mohali. From here, a SAD delegation would go on to submit a memorandum to Punjab governor VPS Badnore for the President. A meeting was also held at the hall of Gurdwara Shri Manji Sahib, Alamgir, where social distancing norms were given a miss.

Also read: Snapping over two-decades-long ties, SAD pulls out of NDA over farm bills

Without naming any party, Sukhbir told the gathering that the parties should not get into petty politics. He also demanded the immediate promulgation of an Ordinance by the Punjab government to declare the whole of the state as an agriculture market (mandi) to ensure that the Centre’s new Acts did not apply in the state.

Also read| ‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance

Sukhbir also asked the chief minister to repeal amendments that the Congress government had made to the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in 2017. “These amendments are exactly the same as the black laws of the Centre against which farmers are protesting. We will fully support the state government’s initiative to repeal these.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akalis quit NDA over farm bills
Sep 27, 2020 01:50 IST
‘No longer the NDA envisioned by Vajpayee, Badal sahab’: Harsimrat after SAD’s exit from alliance
Sep 26, 2020 23:46 IST
PM Modi calls for reform at UN
Sep 27, 2020 02:00 IST
JP Nadda sets up new BJP team
Sep 27, 2020 02:24 IST

latest news

‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 27, 2020 04:15 IST
Give your day a healthy start by switching to green tea
Sep 27, 2020 03:17 IST
Govt needs Rs80,000 crore over next year to vaccinate everyone against Covid-19: SII chief
Sep 27, 2020 03:01 IST
Suit seeks removal of mosque in Mathura
Sep 27, 2020 02:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.