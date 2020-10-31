All of us have united to restore special status of Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah in Ladakh

A delegation of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' leaders, including Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah & Waheed Parra, arrives in Drass, Kargil to meet local leaders of the region on Friday. (ANI Photo )

The newly formed People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday started the process of widening its consultations, with a delegation of different mainstream political parties visiting Drass and Kargil regions of Ladakh where they vowed to continue the fight against the revocation of articles 370 and 35A.

Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the National Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, have formed the PAGD for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5 last year, the Centre had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Addressing a gathering at Drass, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah asserted that the revocation of articles 370 and 35A by the Centre were unacceptable and vowed to continue the fight to reverse them. “When other states were divided, the people were asked first and decisions were taken with the consent of people. In case of J&K a unilateral decision was taken by the Centre which is not acceptable to people of J&K and Ladakh.”

Omar said that the delegation travelled to Drass and Kargil on the advice of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Mehbooba Mufti to seek opinion from the people.

Later, in a tweet, Omar said that people of Drass and Kargil have endorsed the agenda. “Warmly received by the people of Drass, who in one voice endorsed the agenda of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.”

The delegation also held a closed-door meeting with the leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil.

“Delegation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration met leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance in Kargil this afternoon. All of us united that the pre August 5th, 2019 position must be restored,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the visit of delegation to Kargil. “Glad to see all of you at Kargil to engage with the people. High time someone reached out to them since they too have grave apprehensions about the future,” she tweeted.

PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra, who was part of the delegation, said that multitude of narratives and political fractures in Ladakh reflects unacceptability of August 5. “There is an increased uncertainty and insecurity among people which haunts them.”