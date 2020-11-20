All schools under BMC to remain closed till Dec 31 amid Covid-19 outbreak, says Mumbai mayor

Mumbai Municipal Corporation has set up free Rapid antigen Covid-19 test center for Citizen of Mumbai at BMC school Gavanpada mulund East Mumba , at Mumbai. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )

Schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will continue to remain shut in Mumbai till December 31 as a precautionary measure to control spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the civic body said on Friday.

The state government had earlier allowed reopening of schools for Class 9 to 12 from November 23.