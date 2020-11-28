All that glitters isn’t diamond but quartz, say geologists about Nagaland stones

Locals in Wanching village were seen digging a small hillock in the hope that the shiny stones found there were diamonds. (HT Photo)

A day after the Nagaland government ordered an investigation to verify claims of diamonds being found in Wanching village in Nagaland’s Mon district, a team of geologists on Saturday confirmed that the glittering rocks dug out by villagers are not diamonds but quartz crystal, district officials said.

A set of photographs and video clips showing villagers gathered in large numbers digging a small hill in the village looking for purported diamonds had gone viral on social media this week.

It all started after some villagers found several crystals while working in the forest and informed others in the village on the presumption that they were diamonds.

Geologists were unconvinced that the small crystals were actual diamonds right from the word go, since there were no records of diamonds being present in the region.

A professor from Nagaland University’s department of geology on Friday said the shiny stones were ordinary quartz crystals and were found in different parts of Nagaland.

The team of geologists from the state geology and mining department, who were tasked to investigate the claims, had also apparently drawn similar conclusions.

Although the team was initially stated to reach the village on November 30, since the issue became a hot topic of discussion, the team of experts arrived early, an official said.

He said the team took samples for analysis on Friday evening. The team will be submitting its official report in the ensuing week.

Meanwhile, a village development board member Shijong said it was good that the team of geologists had arrived early and shed light on the confusion. On being queried if the villagers were disappointed with the finding of the experts, he replied in the negative.

“Just by seeing the glittery stones, for which we don’t have a name, the villagers started calling them diamonds. And some ignorant people circulated pictures of it on social media. When we don’t know what actual diamonds are, there is no reason for us to feel disappointed,” Shijong said.