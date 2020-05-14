Sections
Home / India News / Railways says all tickets booked for travel on or before June 30 cancelled; Shramik, special trains remain unaffected

The operation of Shramik special trains, for the purpose of repatriation of stranded migrant labourers amid the coronavirus lockdown, will remain unaffected.

Updated: May 14, 2020 10:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant workers queue to board the Shramik Express bound to their native states during the coronavirus lockdown. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Ministry of Railways has announced that all train tickets booked before March 25 for travel on or before June 30 will stand cancelled and a full refund will be provided to customers.

The announcement applies to the reservation of passenger rail travel tickets booked before the coronavirus lockdown for travel up to June 30, 2020.

The operation of Shramik special trains, for the purpose of the repatriation of stranded migrant labourers amid the coronavirus lockdown, will remain unaffected. 15 special interstate passengers trains that resumed operation on May 12 shall also run uninterrupted without any change. The latest announcement by the ministry does not apply to the above-mentioned train services.  

All passenger train operations were suspended in March after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide coronavirus lockdown to break the chain of the infection in the country. Goods trains and rail operations for essentials were carried out by the Railways.



