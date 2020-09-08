All urban areas in Haryana open defecation free: Govt

Sections
All urban areas in Haryana have been certified as open defecation free (ODF), the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sep 08, 2020

Press Trust of India

It stated that all cities in Punjab have been certified ODF, while Chandigarh has achieved 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection. (File photo for representation)

It stated that all cities in Punjab have been certified ODF, while Chandigarh has achieved 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra held a meeting with senior officials of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

“Mishra has stated that all urban local bodies (ULBs) in Haryana have been certified Open Defecation Free (ODF).... All cities in Punjab have been certified ODF,” it stated.



Chandigarh is currently processing 91 per cent of the 482 tonnes per day (TPD) waste generated, while Haryana is processing 50 per cent of the 4,895 TPD, it said.

“Punjab is currently processing 71 per cent of the 4,108 TPD of waste generated. The ministry secretary requested states and Union Territories to increase the processing capacity,” the statement said.

In Punjab, source segregation of waste is being practised in 77 per cent of the wards, while in Haryana it is in 65 per cent of the wards.

In Chandigarh, source segregation is being practised in 92 per cent of the wards, it stated, adding that Mishra requested all to ensure that 100 per cent source segregation is achieved expeditiously.

