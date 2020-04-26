All you need to know about SVAMITVA scheme and its coverage

The SVAMITVA scheme will help in determining the ownership of lands and resolve tax disputes. (Representative Photo/ Manoj Dhaka, HT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a scheme that has the potential to change the dynamics of rural areas. The announcement of SVAMITVA scheme coincided with the Panchayati Raj Day.

The SVAMITVA scheme aims to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India, according to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The scheme

According to the panchayati raj ministry, SVAMITVA, or Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas, is a scheme for surveying the land parcels in rural inhabited area using drone technology and Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS).

The survey will be done across the country in a phase-wise manner over a period of four years - from 2020 to 2024.

The projected outlay of the project is Rs 79.65 crore for the pilot phase (2020-21).

Objective of the SVAMITVA scheme

The scheme will bring financial stability to people living in rural areas by enabling them to use their property as financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits. It will also lead to creation of accurate land records for rural planning and determination property tax.

Through the SVAMITVA scheme, the government hopes that property disputes and legal cases will be reduced.

How will the scheme help

The outcome from the scheme would include updating the record of rights in the revenue/property registers and issuance of property cards to the property owners. This would facilitate monetisation of rural residential assets for credit and other financial services. Further, this would also pave the way for clear determination of property tax.

The SVAMITA scheme will also enable updation of property and asset register to strengthen tax collection and demand assessment process of gram panchayats.

Other gram panchayat and community assets like vilage roads, ponds, canals, open spaces, school, anganwadi, health sub-centres etc will also be surveyed and GIS maps will be created. These maps can be used to prepare better quality gram panchayat development plan.

Coverage

About 6.62 lakh villages in the country will be eventually covered in the SVAMITVA scheme. The pilot phase will extend to six states - Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand covering approximately one lakh villages.