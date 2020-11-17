Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna’s granddaughter dies of burns

Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna’s granddaughter dies of burns

The MP’s aide said Kiya died around 2 am on Tuesday at the city hospital where she was admitted following the incident on Monday afternoon.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Allahabad

Bahuguna’s granddaughter was bursting crackers with a couple of other children when the accident took place, officials said. (PTI)

The granddaughter of Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi has died of burns received during bursting of crackers, a close aide of the BJP leader said on Tuesday. She was six-year-old.

The MP’s aide said Kiya died around 2 am on Tuesday at the city hospital where she was admitted following the incident on Monday afternoon.

He said the Bahuguna’s granddaughter was bursting crackers with a couple of other children when the accident took place. A spokesman said the MP’s son Mayank was in Lucknow at the time of the incident and had booked an air ambulance to take Kiya to Delhi for treatment. Kiya was to be taken to Delhi on Tuesday. Kiya will be cremated at Allahabad’s Daraganj on his father’s arrival from Lucknow.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping to join Brics summit today
Nov 17, 2020 15:48 IST
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Nov 17, 2020 15:50 IST
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh to table Bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 15:57 IST

latest news

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for ‘Mann ki Baat’
Nov 17, 2020 15:58 IST
Long-term work from home may lead to increase in racism: Study
Nov 17, 2020 15:55 IST
Rebuilding lives; Sangrur dalit family comes to terms with death
Nov 17, 2020 15:55 IST
‘Those who oppose BJP’s ideology are labelled corrupt and anti-national’: Omar Abdullah
Nov 17, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.