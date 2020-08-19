Allahabad University gets refurbished website with extra safety built in

A team of students, research scholars of the Allahabad University (AU) has redesigned and upgraded the Central varsity’s website, which allows it to digitise the workforce, maintain productivity and also move towards paperless office functioning.

Called the ‘New File Management System’, this package would help all departments of the university to deal with different files confidentially and safely online, informed AU officials.

For this, the computers in the administrative and the accounts sections of the university would be linked to a separate server, they said.

“It is a robust package wherein a person granted access to the system will be able to access it from anywhere. A two-stage authentication has been provided to take care of security. To use the system, the user will have to login using the e-mail ID and password with which the admin has created the account of the user. Then, a second authentication will be done using Google Authenticator App,” said acting vice chancellor Prof RR Tiwari.

One would be able to write a note on a file and pass it on to the next person in the hierarchy, who after putting his/her own noting would pass it on to the next person, he added.

This package had been developed by a team comprising Sugam Tripathi, Rahul Kumar Mishra and Saumya Srivastava, he said.

Prof Tiwari said that each employee had been provided a unique ID code through which the system would be accessed. Any registered user could access the system and work according to his/her role. So, proper tracking of the files would be automatically maintained by the system as the code of each employee was registered, he claimed.

The acting VC said that the new system would cut down processing time and increase accountability as it would be easy to track how long a file had been stuck with a particular person in the queue.