Sections
Home / India News / Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav

While stipulating that the lawyer should be a Pakistan national, the court instructed the Pakistan government to allow Indian authorities to appoint the legal representative for Jadhav in the case.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Islamabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Kulbushan Jadhav case till September 3, saying India should be given a chance to appoint a lawyer to defend the former Indian Navy commander sentenced to death for alleged involvement in a spying case.

While stipulating that the lawyer should be a Pakistan national, the court instructed the Pakistan government to allow Indian authorities to appoint the legal representative for Jadhav in the case.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the media the court had asked that the Indian government once again be approached to engage a lawyer, who is entitled to practice in Pakistan. In answer to a question, Khan said that so far no option has been given to allow Indian lawyers to assist the Pakistani legal team.

Also read| ‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav



The court said that another chance should be given to the Indian government and to Kulbushan Jadhav for arranging a lawyer. The offer to the lawyer will be made through Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs.



The Pakistan government had approached the Islamabad high court on July 22 to appoint a legal representative for Jadhav.

The move was made in the light of the International Court of Justice’s July 17, 2019, decision, following which the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020, was enacted to implement the court’s verdict.

Pakistan had offered Jadhav consular access for a third time on July 17 after the second opportunity was not “fully availed”.

India had accused Pakistan of blocking all avenues for an effective review of Jadhav’s case and said it reserved its rights to avail of further remedies.

Also read: ‘Didn’t get free access to Kulbhushan Jadhav’: India slams Pakistan

The external affairs ministry had accused Islamabad of systematically blocking access to the former naval officer, not providing documents related to his case and violating the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order for a review of his conviction.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Excommunicated by Akal Takht, Langah pardoned by panj pyaras at Gurdaspur gurdwara
Aug 03, 2020 16:57 IST
Not everyone in coronavirus-hit family prone to disease
Aug 03, 2020 17:00 IST
British woman who stabbed her husband to death avoids gallows, jailed for 42 months
Aug 03, 2020 16:54 IST
Thousands remain evacuated from Southern California wildfire
Aug 03, 2020 16:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.