Sections
Home / India News / Allow us to reopen hotels, Goa’s tourism industry pleads with govt

Allow us to reopen hotels, Goa’s tourism industry pleads with govt

Goa’s tourism industry fears that a prolonged lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic could cause irreparable damage to it.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:39 IST

By Gerard de Souza| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Panaji

The lockdown has badly hit Goa’s tourism industry. (Shutterstock)

Goa’s tourism industry has sought a quick reopening of the hotel industry lest the prolonged lockdown causes businesses to shut down entirely making revival more difficult.

The tourism industry which contributes more than 9% to Goa’s GDP, has been hardest hit by the lockdown. It has claimed that if the government can’t give the industry any relief, it should at least allow it to resume business.

“Many people including those at the managerial level have lost their jobs. Those who still have their jobs are sent on unpaid leave. If the delay lasts longer it will be difficult to restart even if the government gives the go ahead,” Nilesh Shah the president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa told HT.

“The government should make its stance clear regarding the reopening of the sector. Right now many of us are receiving inquiries for later in the year but we cannot give customers any assurance that hotels will be open and what the protocols will be so that they can plan their travel and events,” Savio Mesias a hotel owner in Goa said.



Hotels have been closed in Goa since March and haven’t been accepting new bookings. While the government announced easier travel between states under Unlock 1, there is no clarity on when hotels would be allowed to reopen.

“If we have clarity regarding the SOPs for the restart, at least we can then get ready for our own SOPs,” Messias added.

Shah said opening even 50% of the hotels would be a start the industry needs to revive itself.

“We were promised that the industry would be allowed to open from the second week of June onwards. But even if it is allowed to open by July, then it should be done. Even if only 50% of the hotels open, at least it will be a start,” Shah said.

The tourism industry expects that the effects of coronavirus on travel will continue for up to a year. But it is hoping that travel for work and business will pick up in the coming months.

For Goa’s tourism sector, it is of little comfort that the lockdown has come during the off-season at a time when tourist traffic is low on account of the monsoon and European tourists returning home where the summer and spring are pleasant.

The Travel and Tourism Association of India has estimated that the Covid-19 pandemic will cost the state tourism industry far more than the Rs1,000-crore loss they had originally estimated and job losses to about 60,000-75,000 people unless remedial measures are taken.

Hotels have laid off staff en masse leaving people without a regular source of income since the lockdown began and stopped all travel.

Around 55 lakh foreign and domestic tourists visited the state in 2019 and contributed between 9-11% to the state’s GDP.

The industry has pitched for reduction in fees, taxes as well as a moratorium on repayments none of which have yet been accepted by the government.

The Goa government has yet to make its stance clear with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant saying that a decision is yet to be taken but could be taken by early next week in tune with the Centre’s guidelines.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gonzalo Higuain injured ahead of Serie A resumption
Jun 04, 2020 22:54 IST
Now, writing cannot be pointless because there is more censorship and fear
Jun 04, 2020 22:49 IST
Allow us to reopen hotels, Goa’s tourism industry pleads with govt
Jun 04, 2020 22:39 IST
Finch responds to Clarke’s Aussies ‘sucked up’ to India comment
Jun 04, 2020 22:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.