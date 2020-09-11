Let virtual courts continue post pandemic, recommends parliamentary committee

In an interim report submitted to Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, the Parliamentary Standing committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said underlined digital justice is “cheaper and faster”. (HT Archive)

A parliamentary panel has recommended continuation of virtual courts even after the Covid-19 pandemic gets over, saying they will pave the way for cheaper and faster means of delivery of justice as a court is more a service than a place.

In an interim report submitted to Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, the Parliamentary Standing committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice said underlined digital justice is “cheaper and faster”. It added besides addressing locational and economic handicaps, it ensures safety of vulnerable witnesses providing testimony besides expediting processes and procedures.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Bhupender Yadav-led panel said virtual courts are an improvement over traditional ones “as they are most affordable, citizen friendly and offers greater access to justice.”

Court proceedings have been held digitally for over five months to adhere to social distancing norms as part of the measures to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The panel’s recommendations have come even as various Bar councils have questioned the efficacy of the digital court proceedings and pointed out the limitations of the infrastructure required for them. They have said digital proceedings favour tech-savvy advocates besides depriving opportunities to many lawyers to change the course of arguments based on the changing dynamics of a case during hearings.

In their submissions to the panel, the councils said over 50% of advocates, mostly at the district and lower levels, do not own laptops or computers and lack the skills required for virtual proceedings.

The panel has recommended permanent virtual courts for administrative matters at the time of final hearings. It added this will cut down the costs and increase the efficiency of disposal of cases without being unnecessarily adjourned.

The other recommendations include setting up of E-Sewa Kendras at all court complexes, speedy execution of National Broadband Mission, the introduction of computer courses for law students, and developing an indigenous software platform to ensure data privacy and safety. The panel has also suggested providing a Wide Area Network facility, adoption of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology for a transformational change in the dispensation of justice.

The committee noted the Supreme Court on April 6 approved video conferencing for hearings invoking the Constitution’s Article 142 that allows it to pass a decree or order “necessary for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it…” It said there is a need to make changes in the law to ensure virtual court proceedings are not unnecessarily questioned in the courts.

“The Committee believes that ‘Justice delayed is Justice denied’ but ‘Justice hurried is also Justice buried’. The Committee is of the view that Virtual Courts is a mechanism that will strike a balance between these two extremes and extend expeditious Justice to the litigant public without compromising quality. The Committee feels that transfer of certain categories of cases from regular Court establishments to Virtual Courts will reduce the pendency of cases which has been clogging the wheels of Justice for decades,” the report said.

Yadav referred to virtual courts in countries like the US and Singapore and said they have also done a lot of work on aspects like the conduct of remand matters virtually to prevent movement of prisoners between courts and jails. “We have effectively used virtual courts during the lockdown period wherein more than 1.8 million cases were registered across the country, of which nearly 800,000 have been disposed of. So, we will use the technology for the administration of justice in our case as well.”