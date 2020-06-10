Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Allowing families to occupy dilapidated structures completely unacceptable: Bombay HC

Allowing families to occupy dilapidated structures completely unacceptable: Bombay HC

The court sought the explanation from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MHADA on Tuesday while hearing a petition by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust, which has undertaken a cluster redevelopment project in Bhendi Bazaar.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:22 IST

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A file photo of Bombay high court. (HT photo)

Allowing people to occupy dangerous structures that pose a risk to the public is unacceptable, the Bombay high court observed while seeking an explanation from authorities for failing to evict eight families from a dilapidated building in Bhendi Bazaar.

The court sought the explanation from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MHADA on Tuesday while hearing a petition by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust, which has undertaken a cluster redevelopment project in Bhendi Bazaar.

“I am wholly unable to understand why the MCGM (BMC) and MHADA, both statutory authorities and both armed with sufficient statutory powers, have not proceeded to take action not only for removal of the occupants but also for demolition of the building,” said justice Gautam Patel.

The judge was annoyed by inaction on the part of authorities, especially when they have ample powers.



“It hardly needs to be reiterated that under the MMC (Mumbai Municipal Corporation) Act, BMC has the power to forcibly demolish a dilapidated building, and under the MHADA Act, there are enough powers to remove occupants or tenants,” the judge said.

Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust approached the high court after BMC issued a notice threatening punitive action against the trust if it failed to evict occupants of Haji Ismail Musafirkhana. The civic body contended the building was extremely dilapidated and in imminent danger of collapse.

The trust sought a declaration that it would not be held liable or responsible if there was any mishap involving the building.

MHADA’s counsel responded to the petition by pointing out that one of the occupants of the building had obtained a status quo order from a civil court. The counsel assured the high court that action will be taken to evict the remaining seven families as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

Patel, however, felt the matter had acquired real urgency because of the approaching monsoon, and directed BMC and MHADA to file explanatory affidavits by June 12, when the petition will again be taken up for hearing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan to seal its borders after surge in Covid-19 cases
Jun 10, 2020 11:30 IST
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 out at hpbose.org: Website opening now, here’s direct link to check result
Jun 10, 2020 11:26 IST
The new found love for Lucknowi Kurtis during lockdown
Jun 10, 2020 11:25 IST
Natural pool ‘untouched’ by humans discovered deep inside a cave
Jun 10, 2020 11:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.