Almost everyone injured in Kerala crash discharged, 1 undergoing plastic surgery: Air India chief

The accident happened on August 7 when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode in Kerala. The incident happened due to heavy rain.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Officials stand by the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala. (AP)

One person injured in the Air India Express flight crash-landing in August this year is undergoing plastic surgery, the national carrier’s CMD Rajiv Bansal said on Thursday.

The accident happened on August 7 when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode in Kerala. The incident happened due to heavy rain.

The narrow-body B737 plane fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including both pilots.

“21 passengers, including 2 pilots, died. Almost everybody has been discharged from hospital, but two are still receiving some treatment - one of them is undergoing physiotherapy and another is undergoing plastic surgery,” Bansal said on Thursday.

He also said that all expenses of injured and kin of the deceased have been looked after by the insurance agency. “They have already been paid interim compensation. We have also received the first tranche of interim compensation for aircraft that we lost,” Air India CMD said.

The crash-landing is under-investigation by a five-member panel of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board. The headquarters of the investigation will be in New Delhi.

