Alongside Dhannipur mosque in Ayodhya, a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital

The hospital that would come up on the 5-acre land in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya along with the mosque would be a multi-specialty 200-bed hospital with world class facilities, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) said.

IICF is the trust set up by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for the construction of the mosque at Ayodhya on the land allotted by the UP government in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

The hospital will be part of Indo-Islamic Centre Complex in Ayodhya village that will also include a community kitchen and an Indo-Islamic Research Centre. The research centre will have a museum and a library too.

IICF spokesman Athar Hussain said the maximum area of land would be allocated to the hospital, which will also be the largest public utility establishment at the Indo-Islamic complex. The name of the hospital, whose construction is expected to start in next couple of months, is yet to be finalised.

“We plan to develop a multi-specialty hospital that would be equipped with the state of the art facilities. The entire hospital would be established in two phases. In the first phase, the arrangement for 100 beds would be made at the hospital while in the second phase 100 more beds would be added to it,” Hussain said.

IICF office bearers said the hospital would offer best treatment in cancer care, transplants, spine, heart, robotics, orthopaedics, emergency and others. Officials said that hospital would help in serving the society and play a major role in bridging gap between the communities.

On September 1, the trust had appointed a Lucknow- based architect-cum-town planner and a founder of dean faculty of Architecture Jamia Milia University, Delhi to design the mosque that would come up in Dhannipur village, Ayodhya in place of the Babri Masjid. The trust has also appointed noted Indian academician and food critic Pushpesh Pant as consultant curator for the food archive a - section of the museum that would be a part of the Indo Islamic Centre Complex