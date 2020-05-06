Alwar hospital under fire after man claims wrong body, cremates it

The Alwar Government General Hospital has ordered a probe into mix up of the bodies. (Representative photo/Getty Images/)

In a bizarre mix up, a man claimed a wrong body as that of his father and cremated it Wednesday morning sparking a major controversy at the Government General Hospital in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

The hospital’s principal medical officer Dr Sunil Chauhan ordered a probe into the lapse after another family raised a ruckus over the mix up.

Dr Chauhan said senior medical officer Dr Rajeev Gupta and medical jurist Dr KK Meena have been ordered to conduct an inquiry in this matter. They were asked to submit their report at the earliest.

Two bodies were put in the hospital’s mortuary on May 3. One was of Rajmohan (70) of Uttrakhand and other was of Pappu Ram Prajapat (55) of Alwar city. Hospital authorities did not hand over the bodies to the relatives because they were waiting for results of the samples that they had given for Covid-19 tests. When both samples tested negative, the hospital asked the relatives to come on May 6.

Rajmohan was admitted due to old age related disease. He worked as a chowkidar in a private house in Alwar. His son Sanjay came from Dehradun on Wednesday morning and went to hospital with his father’s employer to take his body for cremation.

After the house owner and Rajmohan’s son identified the body, police handed it over to them. After the cremation, Sanjay returned to Dehradun.

Trouble started a few hours later when Pappu Ram Prajapat’s family and relatives reached the hospital in the afternoon to take the body. His sons Deepak and Sonu and other relatives pointed out that the body was of a different person and refused to take it.

It then became clear that there had been a mistake while releasing the first body in the morning. Rajmohan’s employer was called to the hospital and she realised that there had been a mistake.

“When Sanjay was contacted he said that he hadn’t seen his father for the last 20 years and relied on his father’s employer to recognise him,” a hospital official said.

Deepak Prajapat and Sony Prajapat insisted that they will not take the body which is not of their father’s at any cost and have asked the police to file an FIR against the hospital.