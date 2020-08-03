Sections
Home / India News / Amaravati farmers move high court, seek stay on three capitals for Andhra

Amaravati farmers move high court, seek stay on three capitals for Andhra

The gazette notifications, issued soon after Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan gave his assent to the bills, sought to abolish the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and form three separate capitals – the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and a judicial capital.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:21 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Farmers from one of the 29 villages falling under the Amaravati capital region protesting against the shifting of the capital earlier this year. (HT PHOTO.)

With the Andhra Pradesh government passing orders de-notifying Amaravati as the capital region, farmers of the hitherto capital area on Monday moved the high court challenging the formation of three capital cities for the state.

Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi (farmers’ committee to safeguard the state capital) filed a petition in the high court seeking a stay on the implementation of the gazette notifications issued by the state government on Friday.

The gazette notifications, issued soon after Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan gave his assent to the bills, sought to abolish the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and form three separate capitals – the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and a judicial capital at Kurnool.

ALSO READ | Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court



The petitioner challenged the notifications and requested that the high court stall the shifting of the Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister’s Office and state secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam and the high court to Kurnool.



The petitioner also questioned the legality of the reports of the expert committee led by retired IAS officer G N Rao and the high-powered committee comprising ministers and senior bureaucrats, based on whose recommendations the Andhra government took a decision on the three capitals. The high court posted the case for hearing on Tuesday.

Late on Saturday night, the state government issued orders abolishing APCRDA, thereby de-notifying Amaravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. In place of APCRDA, the government order created the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA).

All the areas within the jurisdiction of the hitherto capital region have now come under AMRDA. All the assets, liabilities, agreements and concessions, which were handled by the APCRDA, will now be vested with the new authority.

According to the order, the AMRDA would be headed by a chairperson and comprise 11 members with secretary of the municipal administration and urban development department as the deputy chairperson and commissioner as the member-convenor.

The authority would also include experts of national or international repute who possess knowledge in urban governance, urban planning, conservation, environment and transportation as members, the order said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heard this niece-aunt duo’s version of Khulke Jeene Ka yet? It’s beautiful
Aug 03, 2020 17:21 IST
Covid-19: UK ramps up tests, vaccine delivery plan
Aug 03, 2020 17:21 IST
Amaravati farmers move high court, seek stay on three capitals for Andhra
Aug 03, 2020 17:21 IST
Citizens becoming law breakers due to court delays: Retired SC judge
Aug 03, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.