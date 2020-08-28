Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Amarinder Singh goes into quarantine after meeting 2 Covid +ve MLAs

Amarinder Singh goes into quarantine after meeting 2 Covid +ve MLAs

In a picture that went viral, one of the MLAs is seen touching the feet of the chief minister during the proceedings with Amarinder patting his back.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 22:27 IST

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The two Congress MLAs who tested Covid-19 positive were Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh Chuttrana. (Photo @CMOPb)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday went into a seven -day quarantine after he met two Congress MLAs who tested positive for coronavirus. He met the MLAs at the one-day session of the state assembly.

Chief minister’s media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted the development. The two Congress MLAs were Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh Chuttrana.

Vidhan Sabha secretariat had made it mandatory for MLAs to bring their Covid-19 negative report to enter the assembly premises and, as per a senior government functionary, both the MLAs showed their Rapid Antigen Test report for the entry. However, as they were also sampled for the RT-PCR test, they tested positive.

In a picture that went viral, Zira is seen touching the feet of the chief minister during the proceedings with Amarinder patting his back.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi to inaugurate college building of agricultural university in Jhansi
Aug 28, 2020 23:22 IST
Chandigarh BJP chief announces state executive members
Aug 28, 2020 23:19 IST
Odisha faces flood-like situation, NDRF and Rapid Action Force on standby
Aug 28, 2020 23:20 IST
Cong leader Tweets Vij over poor conditions in Panchkula civil hospital
Aug 28, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.