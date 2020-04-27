Amazon partners with Indian Railways for transporting essentials

Amazon had last year tied up with the national carrier got for inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages on 13 lanes, and had also set up pickup kiosks for customers in Kolkata and Mumbai. (REUTERS/ Representative image)

E-commerce platform Amazon India has tied up with the Indian Railways for using special parcel trains for transporting essential goods under the lockdown.

In a statement issued on Monday, Amazon said it has ramped up its operations to 55 lanes in a bid to enable faster deliveries. The Indian Railways has deployed special parcel trains in addition to freight trains for movement of essential goods in small parcel sizes.

“Amazon India will transport consignments via rail across the country and is leveraging the ‘COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains’ introduced by the Indian Railways to ramp up its operations to 55 lanes during the lockdown period. This enhanced network will enable sellers in Amazon India’s network to ship their products across the country and keep their businesses running, thereby, allowing people to access a more diverse selection of essential products,” a statement by Amazon said.

Amazon had last year tied up with the national carrier got for inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages on 13 lanes, and had also set up pickup kiosks for customers in Kolkata and Mumbai.

At present, the home ministry has allowed e-commerce companies to deliver essential goods.

The home ministry on Saturday had issued a clarification stating e-commerce companies would be allowed to sell only essential goods on their platforms.

“It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” the home ministry had clarified.