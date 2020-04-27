Sections
Home / India News / Amazon partners with Indian Railways for transporting essentials

Amazon partners with Indian Railways for transporting essentials

In a statement issued on Monday, Amazon said it has ramped up its operations to 55 lanes in a bid to enable faster deliveries. The Indian Railways has deployed special parcel trains in addition to freight trains for movement of essential goods in small parcel sizes.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amazon had last year tied up with the national carrier got for inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages on 13 lanes, and had also set up pickup kiosks for customers in Kolkata and Mumbai. (REUTERS/ Representative image)

E-commerce platform Amazon India has tied up with the Indian Railways for using special parcel trains for transporting essential goods under the lockdown.

In a statement issued on Monday, Amazon said it has ramped up its operations to 55 lanes in a bid to enable faster deliveries. The Indian Railways has deployed special parcel trains in addition to freight trains for movement of essential goods in small parcel sizes.

“Amazon India will transport consignments via rail across the country and is leveraging the ‘COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains’ introduced by the Indian Railways to ramp up its operations to 55 lanes during the lockdown period. This enhanced network will enable sellers in Amazon India’s network to ship their products across the country and keep their businesses running, thereby, allowing people to access a more diverse selection of essential products,” a statement by Amazon said.

Amazon had last year tied up with the national carrier got for inter-city transportation of e-commerce packages on 13 lanes, and had also set up pickup kiosks for customers in Kolkata and Mumbai.



At present, the home ministry has allowed e-commerce companies to deliver essential goods.

The home ministry on Saturday had issued a clarification stating e-commerce companies would be allowed to sell only essential goods on their platforms.

“It is clarified that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only,” the home ministry had clarified.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 22:26 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indians infected with Covid-19
Apr 27, 2020 22:03 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

26 Ludhiana students stuck in Kota reach hometown amid lockdown
Apr 27, 2020 22:36 IST
Teen girl, forcibly married to 27-yr-old man on Akshay Tritiya, rescued; 7 booked
Apr 27, 2020 22:34 IST
Sighting of rare dolphins increases in Ganga basins of West UP
Apr 27, 2020 22:34 IST
Mansara Apartment residents get some freedom after relieved of ‘containment zone’ tag
Apr 27, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.