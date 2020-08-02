Sections
Ambulance out of reach, pregnant woman carried across river in makeshift basket

Ambulance out of reach, pregnant woman carried across river in makeshift basket

Following the incident, the collector in Chattisgarh’s Surguja said, “It is not a matter of not having good health facilities. There are a few remote villages where people find it difficult to commute during rainy days.”

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 07:49 IST

By Asian News International, Surguja (Chhattisgarh)

In a video, four men were seen carrying the women seated in a basket strung on a long lathi. (ANI screengrab )

A pregnant woman from Kadnai village of Surguja was carried on a makeshift basket through a river, as the ambulance could not reach the village due to lack of proper road connectivity.

The woman was later taken to the nearby government hospital.

In a video, four men were seen carrying the women seated in a basket strung on a long lathi that is lifted on the shoulders of two men while crossing the heavily flowing river.

“It is not a matter of not having good health facilities. There are a few remote villages where people find it difficult to commute during rainy days,” said Sanjay Kumar Jha, Collector, Surguja.



 

The collector said that for places like this the administration is planning to use small cars to minimise the hardship of the people.

“For such remote places, we are planning to use small cars to reach people. It will not be possible to reach residences of the people via cars but we will strive to reach as near their residences as possible to help the people in need,” he added.

