Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / American woman arrested for alleged obscene photoshoot in Rishikesh’s Lakshmanjhula

American woman arrested for alleged obscene photoshoot in Rishikesh’s Lakshmanjhula

The American was accused of assisting a French woman in the photoshoot .

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The alleged offence took place in August in Lakshmanjhula, a major tourist attraction in Rishikesh. (HT FILE PHOTO)

A 30-year-old American woman was arrested for allegedly participating in an obscene photoshoot on Rishikesh’s famous landmark and tourist attraction Lakshmanjhula, Uttarakhand police said Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday in the ongoing investigation of a case against a 27-year-old French woman who was arrested for an alleged obscene photoshoot at the same place in August. She had later uploaded the photos on social media platforms, police said.

RK Saklani, station house officer, Muni Ki Reti police station of Rishikesh which is probing the case said, “The American woman was wanted in the aforementioned case as she was accused of assisting the French woman in the photoshoot. She was also involved in the photoshoot along with her.”

“She was, however, booked on charges of only obscene act in public as she didn’t upload them on the social media which could have also attracted the charges under IT Act,” said Saklani.



The police officer said the American woman after being arrested was presented before the magistrate who then released her on a fine of ₹2,000.

“During questioning, she told police that, she was asked by the French woman to assist her in the photoshoot to promote her beads’ garlands business after she had met her during the lockdown in Rishikesh,” said Saklani.

“The probe against the French woman will continue,” said Saklani

The French woman who has also been granted bail is currently staying in Rishikesh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:29 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner, Samad bring SRH close to win
Oct 18, 2020 19:20 IST
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Oct 18, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

Livid Pak PM vows to jail Nawaz Sharif as oppn holds 2nd rally
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Illegal liquor seizure: 17 arrested in Yamunanagar so far
Oct 18, 2020 19:11 IST
David Warner shatters Virat Kohli’s huge IPL record
Oct 18, 2020 19:15 IST
Aditya Narayan to marry Shweta Agarwal in a temple on December 1
Oct 18, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.